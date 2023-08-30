AD
Music notes: Madonna, Gabby Barrett and more

August 30, 2023

Madonna certainly knows how to throw a fun party. The singer shared photos of a pool party on her Instagram Tuesday, including shots of a room filled with balloons and her four youngest children, David, 17, Mercy, 16, and 11-year-old twins Stella and Estere. There were also photos of Madonna riding a horse and playing guitar.

“I Hope” singer Gabby Barrett revealed on Instagram that she and hubby Cade Foehner are expecting their third child, sharing a picture of them with a black box that reads Baby #3. There’s also video of her using a home ultrasound machine and saying, “There she is.” The couple is already parents to Baylah May, 2, and Augustine Boone, 11 months.

Fergie treated fans to some rare photos of her son, Axl Jack, in celebration of his 10th birthday. “To my caring, funny, outgoing, loving, smart, talkative, creative super hero enthusiast,” she wrote on Instagram to her son with ex Josh Duhamel. “Happy 10th birthday punky!!! I love you Axl Jack.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rev Rock Report

John Mellencamp on his new girlfriend: She's "not left my side in seven months"

Johnny Louis/Getty Images John Mellencamp is off the market. During an appearance on Club Random with Bill Maher, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer revealed he's been dating a 57-year-old woman for the past seven months. While Maher tried to get Mellencamp to identify his lady friend, he'd only say, "She's a beautiful 57-year-old woman who just walked into my apartment in New York unexpectedly." He added, "She was with a couple […]

August 30, 2023

