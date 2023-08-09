Music notes: Madonna, Lady Gaga and more

Madonna is helping her boxer beau celebrate his most recent win in the ring. In a photo posted to Josh Popper’s Instagram page, Madonna poses with the 29-year-old and holds his prize belt from the July 28 match. Madonna, 64, went Instagram official with their relationship back in March.

In the latest Taylor Swift audience update, a source tells People that Meghan Markle was in attendance at Taylor’s SoFi Stadium show in Los Angeles Tuesday night. Prince Harry reportedly did not join his wife because he’s overseas.