Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Madonna, Lady Gaga and more

todayAugust 9, 2023

Madonna is helping her boxer beau celebrate his most recent win in the ring. In a photo posted to Josh Popper’s Instagram page, Madonna poses with the 29-year-old and holds his prize belt from the July 28 match. Madonna, 64, went Instagram official with their relationship back in March.

In the latest Taylor Swift audience update, a source tells People that Meghan Markle was in attendance at Taylor’s SoFi Stadium show in Los Angeles Tuesday night. Prince Harry reportedly did not join his wife because he’s overseas.

Lady Gaga is launching a new Haus Labs product. The singer announced the Triclone Skin Tech Concealer will be debuting at Sephora on September 7. She describes it as, “A revolutionary hydrating, clean concealer that does more than cover. In 31 shades, with 20+ skincare ingredients.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Previous post

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: The War and Treaty on ‘GMA3’ + Garth’s new box set

The War And Treaty appeared on ABC's GMA3 on August 9 to perform their song, "Ain't No Harmin' Me." In case you missed it, you can preview a clip of it on GMA3's Instagram.Garth Brooks's new The Limited Series box set in the fall of 2023. The seven-disc collection will feature previously released records as well as an as-yet-untitled new album. Preorder your copy now at basspro.com.

todayAugust 9, 2023

