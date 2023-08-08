AD
Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Lauren Daigle and more

todayAugust 8, 2023

Tiffany Haddish, Cameron Diaz and Zoe Saldaña were among the famous faces having a blast at Taylor Swift’s recent Eras Tour show in Los Angeles. Tiffany shared a video on Instagram Monday of them dancing and cheering Taylor on. “I’m a Swiftie,” she says in the clip. “Not everybody knows that about me but I’m a Swiftie … My voice going to be gone tomorrow.”

Lauren Daigle is set to debut new music Tuesday night at an intimate show at Nashville’s legendary Bluebird Café. You can tune in to the livestream of the concert starting at 6 p.m. CT on Lauren’s official YouTube page.

Michael Bublé is ready for his part in the Barbie sequel. He posted a photo of himself as a doll on Instagram and captioned it, “After seeing how incredible I look as a doll, I no longer think the real me is ‘ken-ough.'” He added “#BarbieBubléIsATenOutOfTen #PerfectHair #PerfectStyle #Kenadian.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

