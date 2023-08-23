AD
Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Rod Stewart & more

todayAugust 23, 2023

Taylor Swift is the subject of a college seminar at Rice University in Texas. Miss Americana: The Evolution and Lyrics of Taylor Swift will focus on each of Taylor’s 10 albums, looking at “femininity and gender; social media and public opinion; politics and social impact; fiction and nonfiction; American nationalism and whiteness; and finally, family and feuds.” The one-credit class is open to 19 students.

Rod Stewart has apologized to Canadian fans in Saskatoon because he wasn’t able to perform his concert there Tuesday, August 22. The singer shared on social media that while warming up his voice ahead of the show, “it just went.” He said doctors told him it was like “a cramp.” Stewart said he hopes to come back another time and, now that he’s healthy again, will go on with his show in Ottawa on Wednesday, August 23.

The Jonas Brothers have launched a sweepstakes where one lucky winner and a guest will be flown to Miami to see them in concert, with guest passes, hotel accommodations and more. Fans can enter on fandiem.com, with proceeds benefiting the diabetes nonprofit Beyond Type 1.

Elton John’s songwriting partner Bernie Taupin is dropping his new memoir, Scattershot, on September 12. In an Instagram post, he describes it as “a bit like Ulysses, it’s a journey.” He adds, “I’ve had a hell of an interesting life and I’ve done some amazing things. I’ve done a lot of stupid things too but they’re all in the book.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

