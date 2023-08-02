Nashville notes: Avery Anna’s new song + Randy Travis’ tribute concert

AD

Avery Anna‘s new song, “Worst In Me,” drops Friday, August 4, and is available for presave now.

Randy Travis has announced his upcoming tribute concert, A Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis – 1 Night, 1 Place, 1 Time. The event will take place at Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama, on Tuesday, October 24. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 4. For more information, visit vonbrauncenter.com.