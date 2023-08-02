Nashville notes: Avery Anna’s new song + Randy Travis’ tribute concert

Supporters urge officials to exonerate Christina Boyer, ‘poltergeist girl’ convicted of killing 3-year-old daughter
(NEW YORK) -- As a teenager in the mid-1980s, Christina Boyer became a media sensation after she and her family claimed she possessed the ability to move objects with her mind. She returned to the headlines in 1992 when she was charged with the murder of her 3-year-old daughter, Amber. Facing the death penalty, Boyer took an Alford plea, pleading guilty while maintaining her innocence, and was sentenced to life […]