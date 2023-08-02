AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Avery Anna’s new song + Randy Travis’ tribute concert

todayAugust 2, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Avery Anna‘s new song, “Worst In Me,” drops Friday, August 4, and is available for presave now.

Randy Travis has announced his upcoming tribute concert, A Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis – 1 Night, 1 Place, 1 Time. The event will take place at Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama, on Tuesday, October 24. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 4. For more information, visit vonbrauncenter.com.

Kameron Marlowe‘s shared an update on his upcoming album with a preview of an unreleased song. Check it out on Instagram.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

supporters-urge-officials-to-exonerate-christina-boyer,-‘poltergeist-girl’-convicted-of-killing-3-year-old-daughter
insert_link

National News

Supporters urge officials to exonerate Christina Boyer, ‘poltergeist girl’ convicted of killing 3-year-old daughter

(NEW YORK) -- As a teenager in the mid-1980s, Christina Boyer became a media sensation after she and her family claimed she possessed the ability to move objects with her mind. She returned to the headlines in 1992 when she was charged with the murder of her 3-year-old daughter, Amber. Facing the death penalty, Boyer took an Alford plea, pleading guilty while maintaining her innocence, and was sentenced to life […]

todayAugust 2, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%