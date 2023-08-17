AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Nashville notes: Brett Eldredge expands ‘Bring You Back’ + Dylan Marlowe’s Opry debut video

todayAugust 17, 2023

In celebration of the 10-year anniversary of his debut album Bring You BackBrett Eldredge has released an expanded version of it with two new songs: “Adios Old Friend” and a live version of “One Mississippi.” The record is available on all digital music platforms now. Signed LPs and CDs can also be preordered at Brett’s merch store.

Country newcomer Dylan Marlowe‘s My Opry Debut video is now up on the Grand Ole Opry’s YouTube page. The video features interviews with Dylan and follows him from the dressing room to rehearsal to his big night on the Opry stage. 

Alan Jackson‘s Honky Tonk Christmas will be released on vinyl October 6. You can preorder your copy now to get it as soon as it drops.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

