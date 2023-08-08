AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Faith Hill’s Christmas vinyl + Josh Turner’s signed ‘Greatest Hits’

August 8, 2023

Faith Hill‘s Joy to the World! will be released on vinyl for the first time on September 1. It’ll be available in two colors: holiday-pink and snow-white colors, with the latter only available on Amazon. Preorder your copy now.

Josh Turner has signed a limited number of copies of his Greatest Hits vinyl. Grab yours now at shop.joshturner.com.

Old Dominion has dropped a new No Bad Vibes Tour 2023 crew neck. You can purchase one at their merch store.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

