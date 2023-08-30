AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Kylie Morgan’s “Making It Up As I Go,” Jon Langston + Travis Denning’s upcoming collab

todayAugust 30, 2023

Kylie Morgan is set to release a new song, “Making It Up As I Go,” on Friday, September 1. “The amount of love you all have given me on just the teasers for this song, gave me so much confidence in knowing this is supposed to be my next song baby to go out into the world,” she shares on her announcement post on Instagram.

Jon Langston and Travis Denning‘s new song, “I Ain’t Country,” will drop September 8 with Jon’s debut album, Heart On Ice. You can hear a preview of the track on Jon’s Instagram now.

Trace AdkinsHunter HayesRicky SkaggsSteven Curtis ChapmanPam TillisThe Gatlin BrothersMark Wills and more have been added to the star-studded lineup for Ronnie Milsap‘s upcoming tribute show in Nashville. The event will take place on October 3 at Music City’s Bridgestone Arena. For tickets and additional information, visit bridgestonearena.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Buck Country Music News

Paula Deen rolls out new BBQ Y’all bundle

In need of barbecue sauces for your summer cookout? Look no further than Paula Deen's new BBQ Y'all bundle. The celebrity chef's newly released four-item kitchen package includes apple cinnamon barbecue sauce, honey habanero barbecue sauce, bourbon glaze and a baster for your favorite barbecued meats.  What are you waiting for? Grab yours now at a promotional price of $19.99 at pauladeenshop.com. Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

todayAugust 30, 2023

