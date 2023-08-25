AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Nashville notes: Matt Roy’s “Mary & Me” + Aaron Watson’s covers

todayAugust 25, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Rising artist and hit songwriter Matt Roy has released a spirited new song, “Mary & Me.” The track was solely penned by Matt, and boasts equal parts romantic and heartbreak sentiments.

Aaron Watson is previewing his upcoming covers album, Cover Girl, with two new songs: “9 To 5” with Kylie Frey and “Million Reasons” with Morgan MylesCover Girl drops October 27 and can be presaved now.

In celebration of his upcoming Greatest Hits album, Josh Turner has dropped a new Greatest Hits Denim Jacket & Patches Collection set. It’s priced at $185 and can be purchased at store.umgnashville.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘queen-the-greatest-live’-—-episode-30:-“the-fans”
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

‘Queen The Greatest Live’ — Episode 30: “The Fans”

Queen Production Ltd. Queen's special relationship with their fans is the subject of the latest episode of their weekly YouTube series, Queen the Greatest Live. When it comes to their concerts, Queen makes it a point to connect with their fans regardless of how big the spectacle is onstage.  “I think we have a very personal relationship with the audience,” Brian May shares. “We don't get lost in being gods with the costumes and […]

todayAugust 25, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

Tim McGraw celebrates new album, ‘Standing Room Only,’ on ‘GMA’

ABC Tim McGraw took the 2023 GMA Summer Concert Series stage on August 25 to celebrate his new album, Standing Room Only. During his appearance, Tim performed the title track, "Hold On To It" and "Something Like That," and chatted with Good Morning America's Lara Spencer about his new record. "I really wanted some life-affirming songs. Songs that were positive and songs that had a […]

todayAugust 25, 2023

AD
0%