AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Neal McCoy’s “Used Car” + the Opry’s 98th birthday

todayAugust 29, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Neal McCoy has released a rootsy new song, “Used Car.” The ’90s country hitmaker penned the nostalgic tune with Bobby Tomberlin and Mark Narmore

The Grand Ole Opry will celebrate its 98th birthday with four nights of shows celebrating Women of Country Music from Wednesday, October 4, to Saturday, October 7. Artists slated to perform include Lainey WilsonLauren Alaina and Crystal Gayle. The festivities will conclude with Sara Evans‘ Opry member induction on October 7 across two evening shows. Visit opry.com for all the details.

LANCO has announced Meghan Patrick and Willie Tate as the openers for their headlining Run, Run, Baby Tour this fall. Meghan’s currently on country radio with Michael Ray on their new single, “Spirits and Demons.” For tickets to LANCO’s fall tour, go to lancomusic.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

enjoy-a-summer-ready-peach-salad-from-kimberly-schlapman
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Enjoy a summer-ready peach salad from Kimberly Schlapman

ABC/Larry McCormack If you're a big fan of peach salads, you're going to want to check Kimberly Schlapman's recipe out. Kimberly recently shared her peach salad recipe on Facebook alongside a video of her making it from scratch. "The end of summer means that it’s the end of peach season. Sad! But I thought we could make a Peach Salad together with the last bit of this year’s harvest," says the Little […]

todayAugust 29, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%