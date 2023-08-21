Nashville notes: Payton Smith’s “In That Case” + Zach Bryan’s album track list

Payton Smith has dropped a spirited, romantic new song, “In That Case.” Country stars Morgan Wallen and HARDY penned the track alongside songwriters Matt Dragstrem and Brett Tyler. Payton will celebrate his release with an upcoming performance at the Grand Ole Opry on August 24.

Zach Bryan has shared the track list for his upcoming new album. The project will feature collabs with Kacey Musgraves, The War And Treaty and more. Check it out on Zach’s Instagram.

Rising country group Boy Named Banjo has announced their Mercury Records Nashville debut album, Dusk, due out September 29. The project can be previewed with the newly released “Lonely In This Town” and is available for presave now.