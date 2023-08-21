AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Nashville notes: Payton Smith’s “In That Case” + Zach Bryan’s album track list

todayAugust 21, 2023

Background
Payton Smith has dropped a spirited, romantic new song, “In That Case.” Country stars Morgan Wallen and HARDY penned the track alongside songwriters Matt Dragstrem and Brett Tyler. Payton will celebrate his release with an upcoming performance at the Grand Ole Opry on August 24.

Zach Bryan has shared the track list for his upcoming new album. The project will feature collabs with Kacey MusgravesThe War And Treaty and more. Check it out on Zach’s Instagram.

Rising country group Boy Named Banjo has announced their Mercury Records Nashville debut album, Dusk, due out September 29. The project can be previewed with the newly released “Lonely In This Town” and is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

