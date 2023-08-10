AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Health News

Nearly 50,000 Americans died by suicide in 2022, a record-high number: CDC

todayAugust 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(WASHINGTON) — A total of 49,449 Americans died by suicide in 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

This is a 2.6% increase from 48,183 in 2021 and the highest number ever recorded, according to provisional numbers released in a new report from the federal health agency.

The greatest increase was seen among adults aged 65 and older, which was up 8.1% from 2021, and the second highest increase was in those aged 45 to 64, with a 6.6% rise.

There also was an increase among those aged 25 to 44, but of just 0.7%

Researchers also found overall increases in both genders, up 2.3% among men and 2.8% among women, and among most racial and ethnic groups, except American Indian and Alaska Native people.

Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islanders saw the largest increase among racial and ethnic groups with 15.9% in 2022. Americans identifying as multiracial saw the second-largest increase at 21.%

However, one bright spot was that among children, teenagers and young adults – between ages 18 and 34, suicides decreased by 8.4%, according to the report.

The CDC said suicides have been increasing almost every year since 2006 — with exceptions in 2019 and 2020 — and that immediate action will need to be taken to address this crisis.

“The troubling increase in suicides requires immediate action across our society to address the staggering loss of life from tragedies that are preventable,” Dr. Debra Houry, the CDC’s chief medical officer, said in a press release. “Everyone can play a role in efforts to save lives and reverse the rise in suicide deaths.”

The agency urged those seeking help to contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis lifeline and to help safeguard those who may be at risk of suicide. This includes asking people if they need help, being there for them, helping them connect with resources and following up.

“Nine in 10 Americans believe America is facing a mental health crisis,” Health & Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “The new suicide death data reported by CDC illustrates why. One life lost to suicide is one too many. Yet, too many people still believe asking for help is a sign of weakness,”

“The Biden-Harris Administration is making unprecedented investments to transform how mental health is understood, accessed and treated as part of President Biden’s Unity Agenda,” Becerra said. “We must continue to eliminate the stigmatization of mental health and make care available to all Americans.”

The CDC also placed emphasis on its Comprehensive Suicide Prevention Program, which focuses on suicide prevention, especially among populations that are disproportionately affected by suicide.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

group-behind-affirmative-action-case-sues-black-venture-fund-for-alleged-racial-bias
insert_link

Business News

Group behind affirmative action case sues Black venture fund for alleged racial bias

(NEW YORK) -- Fearless Fund, a venture capitalist firm that invests in female entrepreneurs of color, is now the target of a lawsuit launched by a group founded by the man who led the fight to take down affirmative action in higher education. "When we set out to start we had one clear vision in mind, and that was to change the game for women of color," said Ayana Parsons, […]

todayAugust 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%