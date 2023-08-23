AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

New AXS TV series to debate the ‘100 Greatest Rock Stars Since That Was A Thing’

todayAugust 23, 2023

Background
share close
AD

A new TV music series coming this fall will try to answer an often debated question: Who is the greatest rock star?

AXS TV is teaming with SPIN for the new series, SPIN’s 100 Greatest Rock Stars Since That Was A Thing, which is inspired by a list the mag initially put out in 2021. The series, which premieres October 2 at 8 p.m., will spotlight artists who “best embody the ‘Rock Star’ spirit,” including Stevie NicksKurt CobainJimmy PageDavid BowieJimi HendrixElvis PresleySyd BarrettGrace Slick and more.

The series will include “Artist Spotlights,” and there will be segments celebrating musicians who are loved by other artists, including Sammy HagarThe Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson and AC/DC’s Angus Young. There will also be plenty of guests chiming in about what makes the artists on the list great, with appearances by Twisted Sister‘s Dee SniderThe Police‘s Stewart CopelandSteve Vai, Joel McHaleCarnie Wilson and others.

“The problem with lists like this is they are invariably BS. So our prime objective was to make sure we didn’t do a BS list,” says SPIN founder Bob Guccione Jr. “A rock star is, perhaps by definition, undefinable. They just are. They’re luminescent. Even when, in some cases, they didn’t want to be,” adding, “I’m excited to bring this list to life with AXS TV!” 

So, who made SPIN’s list of the greatest rock stars? Well, it’s certainly possible the list will change, but the original 2021 article picked The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards for the top spot, with Prince, Hendrix, Page and Bowie also making the cut.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

annie-wallace-named-schreiner-saac-female-student-athlete-of-the-year
insert_link

Sports News

Annie Wallace Named Schreiner SAAC Female Student-Athlete of the Year

KERRVILLE, TX: At the 2023 Student-Athlete Centennial Banquet, Annie Wallace of Schreiner University Softball, was named the 2023 Schreiner SAAC Student-Athlete of the Year. The SAAC Student-Athlete of the Year award is given to a Schreiner University student-athlete who excels both on and off the field. The recipient will have been a great representative of Schreiner Athletics and will have made a positive impact on campus. The recipient of the award […]

todayAugust 22, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%