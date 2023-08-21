AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

New Bruce Springsteen exhibit opening in Boston in September

August 21, 2023

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen will be the subject of a new exhibit opening in Boston in September.

Bruce Springsteen: Portraits of an American Music Icon is set to debut September 13 at the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame inside Boston’s Bosch Center Wang Theatre. The exhibit, curated by the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music, will give fans insight into The Boss through photos taken by close friends, photographers and family members, including Danny ClinchEric Meola and Bruce’s sister Pamela Springsteen

Also on September 13, the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame will be debuting another exhibit, Legends of Folk, Americana and Roots, featuring artifacts from legendary folk musicians like Woodie Guthrie and Pete Seger

Tickets for both exhibits are on sale at folkamericanarootshalloffame.org.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

ABC's latest entry in the Bachelor franchise, The Golden Bachelor, is coming sooner than previously thought. The network announced Monday that Gerry [GAIR-ee] Turner's search for love will begin on Thursday, September 28, at 8 p.m. ET. The show will be followed by Bachelor in Paradise, premiering at 9 p.m. ET.

August 21, 2023

Nashville notes: Payton Smith's "In That Case" + Zach Bryan's album track list

Payton Smith has dropped a spirited, romantic new song, "In That Case." Country stars Morgan Wallen and HARDY penned the track alongside songwriters Matt Dragstrem and Brett Tyler. Payton will celebrate his release with an upcoming performance at the Grand Ole Opry on August 24.Zach Bryan has shared the track list for his upcoming new album. The project will feature collabs with Kacey Musgraves

August 21, 2023

Luke Bryan, Conner Smith + Chayce Beckham join for "Buy Dirt" onstage

Luke Bryan recently invited his Country On Tour openers Conner Smith and Chayce Beckham to join him onstage for "Buy Dirt." Conner shared the special moment with fans on Instagram.

August 21, 2023

