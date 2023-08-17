New Dio box set featuring last four albums announced

BMG/Niji Entertainment Group Inc.

A new Dio box set has been announced.

The Studio Albums: 1996-2004 will be released on September 22. As its title suggests, the package includes the Ronnie James Dio-led outfit’s final four studio albums: 1996’s Angry Machines, 2000’s Magica, 2002’s Killing the Dragon and 2004’s Master of the Moon.

“I am very excited to be working with BMG, a label that still has a passion for rock music,” says Ronnie’s widow and longtime manager, Wendy Dio. “They will be making the complete Dio catalogue available again with some interesting surprises.”

A week after The Studio Albums: 1996-2004 drops, the documentary Dio: Dreamers Never Die will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on September 29. The film, which first premiered in 2022, follows Ronnie’s life from his early bands and his stint with Black Sabbath in place of Ozzy Osbourne to the formation of his namesake band and ultimately, his 2010 death from stomach cancer.