    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

New Las Vegas immersive event to mark Michael Jackson’s 65th birthday

todayAugust 8, 2023

Background
Photo by Bob King/Redferns

Fans of Michael Jackson will be able to transport themselves into the world of his music thanks to a new installation happening in Las Vegas in late August.

The Michael Jackson Blue Sapphire Celebration Immersive Event is a free three-day event that coincides with what would have been the King of Pop’s 65th birthday aka the blue sapphire birthday. Jackson fans will be able to enjoy interactive elements, along with experiences dedicated to specific Jackson tunes. There will also be social media and photo opportunities.

The Michael Jackson Blue Sapphire Celebration Immersive Event is going down August 27, 28 and 29 at The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay, located on the sky bridge between the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino and the Luxor Hotel and Casino.

Reservations are now open.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

