New Paul Simon documentary to get US premiere at the Camden International Film Festival

todayAugust 22, 2023

Background
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

A new documentary about Paul Simon is getting its U.S. premiere next month. 

Variety reports that In Restless Dreams: The Music Of Paul Simon, from award winning documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney, is set to premiere at the Camden International Film Festival, taking place September 14-17 at venues throughout Camden and Rockland, Maine.

In the film, Gibney follows Simon’s career, from growing up in Queens to his partnership with Art Garfunkel and more. It also goes in the studio with the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer during the making of his most recent album, Seven Palms, which was released in May.

While the Camden Festival is the movie’s U.S. premiere, it won’t be the first time people will see it. It’s getting its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Saturday, September 9.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

