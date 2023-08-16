AD
Business News

New warning about rental scams using electronic lockboxes

todayAugust 16, 2023

Background
Grace Cary/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — If you’re in the market to rent a new home, there’s a new warning by the Federal Trade Commission that you should be wary of before you go tour a property.

The agency says scammers are making fake rental ads by using the photos and electronic lockboxes of homes from other listings and pretending to be the owner.

“Scammers are stealing pictures of homes from other sites, houses that offer the post-COVID conveniences of self-guided tours where potential renter or buyer can quickly sign up for an account and unlock an electronic lockbox,” explains ABC News’ Trevor Ault. “The scammer pretends to be the owner and then asks for payment when a victim says they want to rent.”

Ault appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America Tuesday to detail more about the scam and share tips on how renters can avoid it:

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

