Entertainment News

Nickelodeon announces alternative telecast of Super Bowl LVIII

todayAugust 1, 2023

Background
Nickelodeon/CBS Sports

On Tuesday, August 1, Nickelodeon and CBS Sports announced a collaboration that will bring the first-ever alternative telecast of the big game to the kids network.

The “kids and family-centric, special slime-filled” presentation is a bit of corporate synergy with CBS Sports and Paramount+’s coverage of the NFL’s season capper in Las Vegas, airing on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Nick promises the first-of-its-kind event “will be teeming with next-level, eye-popping on-field graphics, guest reporters, virtual filters and more.”

In May, it was announced that the kid-centric network will air a “slime-filled Christmas Day game” between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs this December, dubbed the Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Granger Smith’s ‘Like a River’ + HARDY’s new merch

Granger Smith's personal new book, Like a River: Finding the Faith and Strength to Move Forward after Loss and Heartache, is out now. Grab a copy on his website. HARDY has dropped some brand new merch items. Check it out at shop.hardyofficial.com. Luke Bryan is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his award-winning album, Crash My Party. Watch a special video from Luke on X, formerly known as Twitter. Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

todayAugust 1, 2023

