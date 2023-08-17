AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Off-duty police officer caught on camera rescuing choking child

todayAugust 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(MELVINDALE, Mich.) — A Michigan police officer is being hailed as a hero for his quick actions to save the life of a 3-year-old boy who was choking.

Mohamed Hacham was getting ready to take a nap Monday before his shift with the Melvindale Police Department when he said he heard screaming outside and reports on his police radio of a 3-year-old who was not breathing.

Hacham said he raced outside and ran toward a crowd that was gathered around a young boy.

Hacham’s sprint to the scene, alongside his brother, was captured on neighbors’ surveillance cameras.

“I get there and I just get handed a baby, basically,” Hacham told Good Morning America. “And I was like, you know, this is my time. This is this is what I got trained to do at the police academy.”

He continued, “In my head I was like, he’s not dying in my hands. That’s not going to happen.”

Hacham, just three months into his job as a police officer, said he began pressing on the child’s back, putting in place what he had learned in his training.

“I wasn’t getting a response, but I was just, you know, talking basically to myself, ‘Let’s wake up, wake up. Let’s go,'” Hacham recalled. “Luckily, I got him to start coughing.”

The boy, who was not identified, was rushed by paramedics to a nearby hospital. He is now back home with his family, according to ABC affiliate WXYZ-TV in Detroit.

Hacham, 25, said the rescue happened on the same street where he has lived his entire life.

He said the incident has already changed his perspective on life.

“It makes you rethink the purpose of living,” Hacham said. “And the purpose of being on this Earth is for the little ones, and making sure they grow up and have what they need.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

fx-announces-premiere-dates-for-‘american-horror-story:-delicate’,-‘fargo’-and-its-hulu-exclusives
insert_link

Entertainment News

FX announces premiere dates for ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’, ‘Fargo’ and its Hulu exclusives

FX FX has announced its premiere dates for its upcoming programming, including the returns of the award-winning American Horror Story, Fargo and its Hulu exclusive shows.  American Horror Story: Delicate, the 12th installment of the flagship AHS franchise and the first to star Kim Kardashian, gets underway Wednesday, September 20, at 10 p.m. ET on FX. This installment of AHS will feature five episodes and as reported, is said to center on a famous woman who fears dark forces […]

todayAugust 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%