AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Oh “Joy”: After 21 years, Peter Gabriel returns to ‘Billboard’ airplay charts

todayAugust 3, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Nadav Kander

Peter Gabriel‘s recent song “Road to Joy” has led him back to the Billboard airplay charts for the first time in years.

Gabriel hasn’t appeared on a Billboard airplay chart as a lead artist since 2002. He did chart in 2008, but it was as a featured artist on a song called “Burn You Up, Burn You Down,” credited to Big Blue Ball

In 2002 he reached #20 on Billboard‘s Adult Alternative Airplay chart with the song “More Than This,” from his album Up.

But now he’s back with “Road to Joy,” which has debuted at #37 on the Adult Alternative Airplay. The funky track, produced by Gabriel and Brian Eno, is somewhat reminiscent of his 1993 single “Kiss That Frog.”

“Road to Joy” is the sixth song that Gabriel has released from his upcoming album, i/o, which still doesn’t have an announced release date. He’s been releasing one song from it during the full moon each month; the one he put out on August 1 is called “Olive Tree.”

In the ’80s and ’90s, Gabriel was all over the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with hits like “Shock The Monkey,” “Sledgehammer” and “In Your Eyes.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

former-‘home-improvement’-star-zachery-ty-bryan-released-from-jail-after-assault-arrest
insert_link

Entertainment News

Former ‘Home Improvement’ star Zachery Ty Bryan released from jail after assault arrest

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic Former child star of Home Improvement Zachery Ty Bryan was released from an Oregon jail on Thursday morning, according to The Hollywood Reporter, after being arrested on July 28 following an altercation with the mother of three of his children. Bryan has a court date of September 5 in the incident; he is facing fourth-degree assault and third-degree robbery charges, as well as a misdemeanor harassment claim. The […]

todayAugust 3, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

Is Sting feeling the “Barbenheimer” effect?

Paul Natkin/Getty Images Sting is not on the Barbie soundtrack, but he did — albeit inadvertently — inspire Christopher Nolan to make the movie Oppenheimer. Now, he's reaping the benefits of "Barbenheimer" mania. As previously reported, Nolan has said in several press interviews that he first became interested in J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb and the subject […]

todayAugust 3, 2023

Uncategorized

Kip Winger says he now gets paid for being the butt of the joke on ‘Beavis & Butt-Head’

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc In March, Kip Winger revealed on the Appetite for Distortion podcast that Metallica's James Hetfield apologized to him for that scene in their "Nothing Else Matters" video where Lars Ulrich throws a dart at his photo. Now, Winger's come to an understanding with the creator of the Winger-bashing content on Beavis & Butt-Head. During the original MTV run of Beavis & […]

todayAugust 3, 2023

AD
0%