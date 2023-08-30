AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

On new podcast, Jimmy Kimmel says he was “very intent” on retiring before the WGA strike

todayAugust 30, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Jeff Lipsky

In the first installment of Spotify’s Strike Force Five podcast, Jimmy Kimmel told his fellow late-night hosts he was “very ready” to retire before the Writers Guild of America strike forced their shows to go dark.

As reported, Strike Force Five united Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver and Seth Meyers to chat about the strikes, in a program that’s been created to benefit their out-of-work writers and show staff.

“I was very intent on retiring right around the time where the strike started,” Kimmel said on the premiere episode. “And now I realize, ‘Oh yeah, it’s kind of nice to work.'”

Meyers quickly chimed in, “Kimmel, c’mon, you are the Tom Brady of late night … you have feigned retirement.” Kimmel insisted he was “serious … very, very serious” about hanging it up.

Early in the conversation, the moderator, Kimmel, asked his colleagues if people on the street have asked them about the strike, to which Colbert said they usually asked “how the vacation’s going?”

Colbert quipped, “I usually say, ‘This is like a vacation in the same way a colonoscopy is like a nap.'”

Later in the podcast, Kimmel revealed Ben Affleck “and the despicable Matt Damon” offered to pay his Jimmy Kimmel Live staff “out of their own pockets” for two weeks, but he refused, saying he felt it “was not their responsibility” to do so.

Jimmy also said co-sponsor Ryan Reynolds offered free Mint Mobile service for a year for the out-of-work show staff.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

lauren-daigle’s-upcoming-tour-will-include-“sensory-rooms”-in-select-cities
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Lauren Daigle’s upcoming tour will include “sensory rooms” in select cities

When Lauren Daigle performed in Nashville in 2021, she teamed up with a company called KultureCity to create a special "sensory room," where people in need of a quieter or more secure environment could watch the concert. Now she's offering these "sensory rooms" at 17 stops on her upcoming The Kaleidoscope Tour. The rooms, again created by KultureCity, are designed by medical professionals and will be outfitted with bean bags, visual light panels, […]

todayAugust 30, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%