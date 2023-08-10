AD
Rev Rock Report

On This Day, August 10, 1968: Cream hits #1 with ‘Wheels of Fire’

todayAugust 10, 2023

On This Day, August 10, 1968…

Cream hit #1 with their double album, Wheels of Fire. The album was made up of an LP of studio recordings and another LP of live tracks, recorded at the Fillmore in San Francisco.

The album, the band’s third studio release, also went to #1 in Australia and Canada; it only made it to #3 in the U.K.

Wheels of Fire featured such tracks as “White Room,” “Spoonful” and “Crossroads. It went on to become Cream’s best-selling album, and was their first Platinum certified double album.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

