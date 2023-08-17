AD
On This Day, August 17, 1974: Eric Clapton hits #1 with ‘461 Ocean Boulevard’

todayAugust 17, 2023

Eric Clapton hit #1 on the Billboard 200 with his second solo studio album, 461 Ocean Boulevard.

The album, named after the home in Golden Beach, Florida, where Clapton was living when he recorded the record, spent four weeks on top of the chart; it also went to #1 in Canada and to #3 in the U.K. 

461 Ocean Boulevard was Clapton’s first album after battling heroin addiction. It contained several covers, including his classic cover of Bob Marley’s “I Shot The Sheriff.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Pretenders open club tour in New York City

Ki Price/WireImage Pretenders are currently on the road opening for Guns N’ Roses on their stadium tour, but they are using their off days to get a little closer to their fans. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just launched a new club tour at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City, on Wednesday, August 16. Frontwoman Chrissie Hynde was in top form as she treated the crowd to a relatively hit-free set, and […]

todayAugust 17, 2023

