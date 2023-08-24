AD
On This Day, August 24, 2021: The Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts dies

todayAugust 24, 2023

On This Day, August 24, 2021…

Charlie Watts, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame drummer for The Rolling Stones, passed away at a hospital in London. He was 80.

Earlier in the month, the band had announced that Watts was going to miss their 2021 No Filter Tour of North America in order to recover from an unspecified medical procedure. He played his last show with the band on August 30, 2019.

Watts appeared on every Rolling Stones album, alongside frontman Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the band in 1989.

When the Stones resumed touring in September 2021, Steve Jordan filled in behind the drum kit.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

