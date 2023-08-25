On This Day, August 25, 1975: Bruce Springsteen releases ‘Born To Run’

On This Day, August 25, 1975…

Bruce Springsteen released his third studio album, Born To Run.

The album peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200 and helped Springsteen garner mainstream success. It went on to be a massive hit for the New Jersey rocker and has been certified seven-times Platinum by the RIAA.

Born to Run featured such future Springsteen classics as the title track, “Thunder Road” and “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” as well as fan favorites like “Jungleland,” “Backstreets” and “She’s The One,” all of which are regular staples at The Boss’ live shows.

Born To Run has consistently earned spots on lists of the greatest albums of all time. In 2015, it was added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.