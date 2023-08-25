AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Original Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden dies; David Coverdale pays tribute

todayAugust 25, 2023

Background
share close
AD
C Brandon/Redferns via Getty Images

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale is paying tribute to the band’s original guitarist, Bernie Marsden, who passed away Thursday, August 24, at the age of 72.

Marsden’s death was confirmed by his family on social media. ”On behalf of his family, it is with deep sadness we announce the death of Bernie Marsden. Bernie died peacefully on Thursday,” they wrote. “Bernie never lost his passion for music, writing and recording new songs until the end.”

Whitesnake was formed in 1978 by Coverdale, Marsden and guitarist Micky Moody. Marsden wrote several of the band’s early songs, including their huge hit “Here I Go Again” as well as “Fool For Your Loving,” “She’s A Woman,” “Rough An’ Ready” and more. 

“I’ve just woken up to the awful news that my old friend & former Snake Bernie Marsden has passed,” Coverdale shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. “My sincere thoughts & prayers to his beloved family, friends & fans. A genuinely funny, gifted man, whom I was honored to know & share a stage with RIP, Bernie XXX.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

Foghat releases “Drivin’ On,” first single from upcoming album ‘Sonic Mojo’

Foghat Records, distributed by Select-O-Hits Foghat just dropped the first single from their upcoming 17th studio album, Sonic Mojo, which is due out November 10. The band has shared the track “Drivin’ On,” which they co-wrote with drummer Roger Earl’s former Savoy Brown bandmate Kim Simmonds before he passed away in December 2022.   “It really is a Foghat sounding song,” Bryan Bassett shared in a video released by the band. “There’s a lot of diverse, kind of, approaches on this record, but we definitely put the hat on that one.” […]

todayAugust 25, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

Miley Cyrus’ releases new single “Used To Be Young”

Noua Unu Studio Miley Cyrus' new single "Used To Be Young" debuted at the stroke of midnight on Friday. The understated, but emotional video shows a teary-eyed Cyrus wearing a Mickey Mouse tee under a red sequined bodysuit. "I know I used to be crazy / I know I used to be […]

todayAugust 25, 2023

Uncategorized

Trailer for new Carlos Santana documentary released

Sony Pictures Classic/Trafalgar Releasing The official trailer for the upcoming Carlos Santana documentary, Carlos: The Santana Journey Global Premiere, has just been released. The clip kicks off with the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer asking, “Do you believe in magic?” It features archival footage from throughout his career and ends with Carlos saying, “Magic is when […]

todayAugust 24, 2023

AD
0%