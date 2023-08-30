Paula Deen rolls out new BBQ Y’all bundle

Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison calls ‘Stop Making Sense’ rerelease a “healing experience” for the band
A24 Talking Heads broke up rather acrimoniously back in 1991, but keyboardist Jerry Harrison says the upcoming 40th anniversary rerelease of their iconic concert film Stop Making Sense has healed some old wounds. During an appearance on Consequence’s Kyle Meredith With … podcast, Harrison says when they were approached by distributor A24 about rereleasing the film, it forced them to “work together to make a decision” about whether it was a good fit. “Then A24 is going like: ‘Here’s the offer — we’re going to get really behind this, […]