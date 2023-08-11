Pearl Jam raffling off signed poster to raise money for Hawaii wildfire relief

Hikers who found remains of ‘Warlock’ actor Julian Sands speak out for potentially lifesaving teachable moment
The hikers who found the remains of actor Julian Sands on June 24 on California's Mt. Baldy, five months after the actor went missing, are speaking out. Although an autopsy was inconclusive, the hikers spoke to the Los Angeles Times about what outdoor adventurers can do to avoid his fate. Sands, 65, went missing in the winter, amid snowy and icy conditions that made the already dangerous hike deadly. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department led eight exhaustive […]