AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Peter Frampton announces fall Never Say Never tour dates

todayAugust 29, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Peter Frampton will spend some of his fall on the road.

The rocker just announced eight new dates for his 2023 Never Say Never tour. The new shows kick off November 9 in Louisville, Kentucky, hitting cities in Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama before wrapping November 22 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

“I am going to be continuing the tour in November,” Frampton shared on Instagram. “I’m just a glutton for enjoyment and hope you can come see us!”

In 2019, Frampton launched what he said would be his final tour ever, after being diagnosed with a degenerative muscular disease that would eventually stop him from playing guitar. But he changed his mind and launched the Never Say Never tour in June.

“I’m very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard,” he said when announcing the initial dates. “Every note I play now has more meaning and soul. I love playing live and this fighter wants to stay in the ring for as long as he can.” 

A complete list of Never Say Never tour dates and ticket information can be found at frampton.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Similar posts

AD
0%