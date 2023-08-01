Plan your next family vacation at Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort

Want to be one of the first to stay at the new Dollywood HeartSong Lodge & Resort? Here’s your chance.

Dollywood’s currently accepting bookings for stays at its newest resort from November 3 onward. The property features 302 spacious rooms, a four-story atrium lobby, a warm stone fireplace, indoor and outdoor pools, six dining locations and more.

For avid Dollywood theme park goers, you’ll be thrilled to know that accommodations also include perks such as priority access to Dollywood parks, complimentary Dollywood TimeSaver Pass and Saturday early entry to Dollywood parks.

What are you waiting for? Book your stay at Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort by visiting dollywood.com/heartsong.