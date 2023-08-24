Police believe they have found body of missing Georgia 2-year-old, father charged with lying to police

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

(EAST POINT, Ga.) — body found at a garbage collection station in Georgia Thursday is believed to be missing 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell, whose father reported the child had been kidnapped during an armed robbery last week. The toddler’s father was charged with lying about the robbery to police and has been identified as a suspect in the child’s death.

The identity of the child has not yet been confirmed as Mitchell, the East Point Police Department said. The medical examiner will officially identify the body.

“We have not confirmed the identity of the child J’Asiah Mitchell; however, there is high probability based on the circumstances surrounding this case,” police said in a statement.

The body was found at the East Point Transfer Station on Thursday, according to police.

Mitchell’s father, Artavious North, 23, has been identified as a suspect because he was the last person to see the child. Mitchell was reported missing on Aug. 16.

North was charged last week with misdemeanor false report of a crime and felony making false statements, according to court records. North has a bond hearing scheduled for Sept. 1.

Since it was determined that there was no armed robbery, DeKalb police turned the case over to the East Point Police Department.