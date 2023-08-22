AD
Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde joins Guns N’ Roses for “Bad Obsession” performance in Boston

todayAugust 22, 2023

Background
Guns N’ Roses continues to surprise fans on their current world tour. The latest instance came Monday, August 21, during their show at Fenway Park in Boston, when Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde came out to join them on the track “Bad Obsession.”

Fan-shot footage posted to YouTube shows Chrissie joining Axl Rose and the others on harmonica for the Use Your Illusion I track, which was the second song of the night.

Chrissie and the Pretenders are currently one of the opening acts on the Guns N’ Roses tour. The trek hits Chicago’s Wrigley Field on Thursday, August 24. A complete list of dates can be found at gunnroses.com.

Pretenders, who are dropping the new album Relentless on September 1, are also currently headlining a club tour. Their next club show is happening Saturday, August 26, in Nashville, Tennessee. A complete list of dates can be found at thepretenders.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

