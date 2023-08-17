AD
Rev Rock Report

Pretenders open club tour in New York City

todayAugust 17, 2023

Ki Price/WireImage

Pretenders are currently on the road opening for Guns N’ Roses on their stadium tour, but they are using their off days to get a little closer to their fans. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just launched a new club tour at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City, on Wednesday, August 16.

Frontwoman Chrissie Hynde was in top form as she treated the crowd to a relatively hit-free set, and the audience ate up the mix of new tunes and deep cuts. 

The band kicked off the show with “Losing My Sense of Taste,” the opening track of their upcoming album Relentless, with the set featuring several other songs from the record, including “A Love,” “Let The Sun Come In” and “Domestic Silence.”

More well-known songs in the set included “Time The Avenger,” “Boots of Chinese Plastic,” “The Adultress,” “Thumbelina” and more, with the night ending with a rendition of “Tattooed Love Boys.”

Next up, Pretenders are back onstage opening for Guns N’ Roses in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Friday, August 18. Their next club show is happening August 26 in Nashville, Tennessee. A complete list of dates can be found at thepretenders.com.

Relentless is due out September 1. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rev Rock Report

Green Day announces 30th anniversary ‘﻿Dookie’﻿ reissue

Warner Records Green Day has announced a reissue of the band's 1994 album, Dookie, in honor of its 30th anniversary. The collection will arrive as six-LP and four-CD box sets, as well as via digital outlets, on September 29. Along with the original album, you'll find various demos and outtakes, as well as full live recordings of a 1994 show in Barcelona and Green Day's infamously muddy Woodstock '94 performance. The vinyl […]

todayAugust 17, 2023

