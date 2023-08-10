AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Priscilla Block embraces her “Fake Names” in style

todayAugust 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Mercury Nashville

The track was penned by Priscilla, Alysa VanderheymSummer Overstreet and Audra Mae, and it celebrates letting one’s hair down with their girlfriends.

“Fake names, I’m Hurricane Hayley/ She’s from Alabama and she’s batshit crazy/ Mary Jane, she’s a pilot in the Navy/ And blacked-out Brittney might puke on your Luccheses/ The hell that we’re raisin’, hearts that we’re breakin’/ Hеy, it ain’t a real mistake ’cause wе can blame it on our/ Fake names,” goes the exuberant chorus.

“When we wrote ‘Fake Names,’ it was just such a fun process,” shares Priscilla. “I mean, four girls in one room writing about letting loose with your girlfriends and having different identities for the night.”

“You know, you always have that one friend that drinks too much, or the girl that’s starting fights in the bar, or the one that might get arrested by the end of the night. It’s just a really fun song about going out and being someone totally different for the night,” adds the singer, who recently celebrated her first #1 single with Justin Moore.

“Fake Friends” is now available on all digital music platforms.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

keith-urban,-carly-pearce,-lady-a-+-more-to-perform-on-‘acm-honors’
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Keith Urban, Carly Pearce, Lady A + more to perform on ‘ACM Honors’

ABC/Connie Chornuk The first round of performers for this year's Academy of Country Music Honors has been revealed. Taking the stage are host Carly Pearce, Keith Urban, Lady A, Jordan Davis, Bailey Zimmerman, Chris Janson, Trisha Yearwood, BRELAND, Brandy Clark, The War And Treaty, Anne Wilson and Emily Shackelton, among others. The full lineup will be announced in the coming weeks. This year's ACM special honorees include Tim McGraw (ACM Icon Award), Chris Stapleton (ACM Triple Crown Award), Kane Brown (ACM International Award), HARDY (ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year), BRELAND (ACM Lift Every Voice Award) and […]

todayAugust 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%