Priscilla Block on her first #1: “Dreams really do come true”

todayAugust 9, 2023

Background
Catherine Powell/Getty Images

Priscilla Block recently notched her first #1 single on country radio with her Justin Moore-assisted duet, “You, Me, And Whiskey.”

“It’s taken me a couple days to process this… but I’m starting to realize that dreams really do come true,” Priscilla writes on Instagram. “I have my first number one at country radio.”

“@justincolemoore thank you for trusting me with this song. I have learned so much from you throughout this,” she adds. “You’ve went above and beyond to reach down and pull the next artist up and that’s not something you see every day. I will forever be grateful for this and I can only hope that someday I can return the favor to a new artist like myself.”

Priscilla’s post also featured a video of Priscilla and Justin on FaceTime chatting about their joint achievement. In the call, Justin, who earned his 12th #1, gave the rising country star some candid career advice.

“If it’s personal to you, it’s personal to the people you’re singing it to. Just keep writing stuff that makes sense to you and you’ll experience this way more than me,” Justin tells Priscilla.

“You, Me, And Whiskey” is featured on Justin’s latest album, Stray Dog.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

