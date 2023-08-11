AD
Rev Rock Report

Queen shares “An Unforgettable Moment” with Hungarian audience in the latest ‘Queen The Greatest Live’

todayAugust 11, 2023

Queen Production Ltd.

Queen is back with episode 29 of their weekly YouTube series Queen The Greatest Live, as they continue to show the many ways they’ve surprised their audiences over the years.

The new clip focuses on their historic concert in Hungary during 1986’s Magic Tour, the first time a Western European rock band played a concert behind the Iron Curtain.

To make the crowd feel at home, the band added a personal touch to their acoustic mini set — a performance of the traditional Hungarian folk song “Tavaszi Szél Vizet Áraszt,” which roughly translates to “Spring Wind Floods Water.” During the performance, frontman Freddie Mercury can be seen reading the lyrics that were written phonetically on the palm of his hand. The crowd, naturally, goes wild and eventually sings along with the band.

The Hungarian concert was later released as a film, Queen: Live In Budapest (later renamed Hungarian Rhapsody), and was certainly a memorable one for the group.

“That night was amazing, with the Hungarian folk song and the whole atmosphere,” guitarist Brian May shared. “It may sound like an exaggeration, but it was like we took a step into infinity that night.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

