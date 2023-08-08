AD
Queen’s Freddie Mercury to be inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame

todayAugust 8, 2023

by Pete Still/Redferns

Freddie Mercury will soon receive another prestigious honor. The late Queen frontman will be posthumously inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame later this year.

“Inductees and Artist Ambassadors inspire courage, character, and service for the betterment of our country and humanity,” Grammy member Maki Hsieh, president and CEO of the Asian Hall of Fame and CEO of the organization’s founder, the Robert Chin Foundation, shares.

Mercury was born in Zanzibar, but both his parents were Asian, from the Parsi community of western India.

The Asian Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be celebrated at a fundraiser taking place at the Biltmore in Los Angeles on October 21. Tickets for the gala are on sale now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

(WASHINGTON) -- A day after the special counsel's office and President Donald Trump's legal team filed dueling motions regarding a proposed protective order in the Jan. 6 case, the judge in the case has scheduled a hearing on the matter for Friday morning. The order from Judge Tanya Chutkan, filed Tuesday afternoon, does not require Trump to attend the hearing. On Monday night, the judge ordered both sides to file their […]

todayAugust 8, 2023

Steely Dan to reissue classic album ‘Aja’ on vinyl

Geffen/UMe Steely Dan has announced the latest album in their vinyl reissue program, which will likely excite fans.  The band’s classic Aja will be reissued on vinyl September 29, the first time the album has been released on vinyl in more than 40 years. The reissue is remastered from an analog tape copy […]

todayAugust 8, 2023

