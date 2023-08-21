AD
Sports News

Rajeem Garnett Announced as Cross Country Head Coach

todayAugust 21, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Athletics department has officially announced the hiring of Rajeem Garnett as the Head Coach of Schreiner University Men’s & Women’s Cross Country.

Garnett will be coming to Schreiner University after spending the previous two seasons as the Assistant Men’s & Women’s Cross Country coach at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (2020-2022). Before his time at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Garnett also spent six years as the head Men’s & Women’s Track and Cross Country coach at the Hill Country Christian School of Austin (2014-2020).

“We are excited to have Coach Garnett join our athletics staff here at Schreiner University” said Director of Athletics, Bill Raleigh “He will bring in valuable experience and knowledge of the Cross Country landscape as we look to continue to grow and establish our program within the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.”

As a native Texan, Garnett remained in the Lonestar state as he pursued his degrees in higher education, receiving an Associates of Arts degree from Western Texas College (2013) and a Bachelor of Science with a focus in Kinesiology from Concordia University (2019).

Now making his jump up to the collegiate level as a head coach, Garnett will hit the ground running right away as he takes over a Men’s & Women’s Cross Country program that will get their season started in the Fall of 2023.

“I am honored to be named the head coach of the Schreiner University Men’s & Women’s Cross Country program” said Rajeem Garnett “I am very excited to join the Schreiner family and am very grateful to both Director of Athletics, Bill Raleigh, and President, Charlie McCormick for giving me the opportunity to lead these exceptional men and women.”

Written by: Schreiner University

