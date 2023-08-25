Reba McEntire releases ‘Not That Fancy’ box set complete with apron, notepad + more

Grateful Dead releases live track from upcoming ‘Wake of the Flood’ 50th anniversary edition
Rhino Grateful Dead have shared a new track off the band’s upcoming 50th anniversary deluxe reissue of their album Wake of the Flood. The band just released a live version of “Mississippi Half-Step Uptown Toodeloo,” recorded November 1, 1973, at Northwestern University’s McGaw Memorial Hall. It’s part of the deluxe edition’s bonus disc, which features the complete Northwestern concert. Released in 1973, Wake of the Flood was the first album released on the band’s own […]