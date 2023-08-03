AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth reportedly settle divorce four months after filing

todayAugust 3, 2023

Background
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial

Reese Witherspoon is officially closing a chapter of her life. She’s reportedly settled her divorce with her estranged husband, Jim Toth, just four months after she first filed.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Reese and Jim both put pen to paper on a marital dissolution agreement. They also worked out a parenting plan for their 10-year-old son Tennessee James, though the exact details remain unknown for now. Typically, the agreement will be presented to the judge for approval, which is usually just a formality.

Reese announced their decision to part ways amicably back in late March, after 12 years of marriage. She officially filed for divorce a week later, mentioning the prenup they had in place.

This marks Reese’s second divorce, having previously split from Ryan Phillippe in 2008 after a nine-year marriage. Reese and Ryan had two children together, daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, and 19-year-old son Deacon Phillippe.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

