AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Reign o’er Me: Pearl Jam Night announced with Seattle’s OL Reign soccer team

todayAugust 11, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for PJ

Another Seattle sports team has announced a Pearl Jam Night.

The OL Reign of the National Women’s Soccer League will celebrate the grunge icons during their October 6 game against D.C.’s Washington Spirit. In addition to the Pearl Jam-related festivities, the game will mark the final home match for Reign player and World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe before her retirement.

Given the team’s name, we hope that the stadium plays Pearl Jam’s cover of The Who‘s “Love, Reign o’er Me” during the game.

A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit PJ’s charity organization, the Vitalogy Foundation. Ticket buyers can also receive a limited-edition Pearl Jam-themed OL Reign scarf.

The Seattle Mariners baseball team has also held many Pearl Jam nights, and guitarist Mike McCready often performs the national anthem at Mariners and Seattle Seahawks football games.

Meanwhile, Eddie Vedder‘s favorite baseball team, the Chicago Cubs, have created a signature jersey for their Pearl Jam Day on September 6.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

maui-wildfires-live-updates:-lahaina-resembles-‘a-war-zone-or-maybe-a-bomb-went-off’
insert_link

National News

Maui wildfires live updates: Lahaina resembles ‘a war zone or maybe a bomb went off’

(NEW YORK) -- Dangerous wildfires are spreading rapidly on Maui due to very dry conditions stemming from a drought combined with powerful trade winds being squeezed across Hawaii. At least 55 people have died from the wildfires on Maui and much of the historic town of Lahaina has been "destroyed," according to officials. A state of emergency has been declared for the whole island, while all nonessential travel to the […]

todayAugust 11, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%