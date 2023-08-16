AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Report finds Alec Baldwin pulled trigger in deadly ‘Rust’ shooting, may still face charges

todayAugust 16, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Alec Baldwin could still face manslaughter charges in the shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust.

The two charges of involuntary manslaughter against Baldwin, who was holding the gun when it went off, were dropped in April.

However, a forensic report released on Tuesday, August 15 found that his Colt .45 would only fire if the trigger was pulled.

“Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver,” forensic firearm examiner Lucien Haag wrote in the report, obtained by ABC News affiliate KOAT.

Throughout the investigation, Baldwin has claimed he did not pull the prop trigger. However, the report includes frames from one of the videos showing Baldwin’s index finger on or near the trigger.

“Charges are still being considered against Mr. Baldwin but a final decision has not yet been made. We are proceeding carefully and thoughtfully,” special prosecutor, Kari Morrissey, said in a statement to ABC News.

Following the report, Jason Bowles, attorney for Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who still faces charges from the incident, filed a motion requesting special jury instructions that would include telling the jury that if a crime was committed, Baldwin would be more culpable than the armorer, according to KOAT.

In his statement to ABC, Morrissey called the motion “nothing but a press grab,” explaining, “Jury instructions are ruled upon by the Court at the close of evidence during a trial and he simply used this ‘motion’ as a means to disseminate the ballistics report. We can’t respond to the motion until the close of evidence and the trial is now set for December 6, 2023.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

holiday!-celebrate!-madonna-turns-65
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Holiday! Celebrate! Madonna turns 65

Ricardo Gomes All hail the Queen of Pop, who celebrates her 65th birthday on August 16. In some ways, it's been a rough year for Madonna. After being criticized online for her appearance at the Grammy Awards in February, she landed in the hospital after battling a serious bacterial infection and was forced to reschedule the North American leg of her highly anticipated Celebration tour.  However, she's reportedly back to […]

todayAugust 16, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%