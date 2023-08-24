Retired police officer allegedly opened fire at California biker bar killing three, injuring six

AD

(LOS ANGELES) — A retired police sergeant allegedly killed three people and wounded six others in a mass shooting at a popular Southern California biker bar, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported just after 7 p.m. PT Wednesday at Cook’s Corner in Trabuco Canyon, and deputies responded within minutes, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Dispatchers could hear the gunfire in the background as deputies tried to find the shooter, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies then “contacted” an armed man and a “deputy-involved shooting involving multiple deputies occurred,” the sheriff’s office said.

Four people, including the suspect, identified by authorities as 59-year-old former police sergeant John Snowling, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Six others were taken to hospitals, including five people with gunshot wounds. Two of the injured were hospitalized in critical condition and the other four were considered stable.

Investigators believe Snowling was targeting his estranged wife, who was injured in the mass shooting, sources told ABC News.

The only woman hospitalized from the shooting was shot in the jaw and listed in critical condition, according to Providence Mission Hospital.

The second critical patient, an adult male, was shot in the chest, according to the hospital.

Of the four men admitted in stable condition, one was released Wednesday night and two others are expected to be released on Thursday, hospital officials said.

A motive for the attack remains unknown, authorities said. Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock told reporters there were “upwards of 30 to 40 witnesses” whom deputies will be interviewing.

Snowling worked at Southern California’s Ventura Police Department from 1986 until his retirement in 2014, according to Ventura police.

“Our hearts weigh heavy with the distressing incident at Cook’s Corner,” Ventura Police Chief Darin Schindler said in a statement. “Our deepest condolences are with the families of the victims, the survivors, and the Orange County deputies who swiftly responded to the scene. This incident deeply affects us all.”

ABC News’ Matthew Fuhrman and Jolie Lash contributed to this report.