Entertainment News

‘Rick and Morty’ returns for season 7 on October 15

todayAugust 24, 2023

Background
Adult Swim

The two-time Emmy-winning animated series Rick and Morty is returning to Adult Swim for its seventh season on Sunday, October 15, at 11 p.m.

However, while the show’s coming back, the show’s co-creator and voice behind the titular characters, Justin Roiland, won’t be.

As reported last year, Roiland was charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit in an incident with a woman he was with back in January 2020.

In February 2023, the charges were dropped for lack of evidence. But by then, three production companies had already severed ties with him: Adult Swim, which airs Rick and Morty; Hulu, which runs his show Solar Opposites; and 20th Animation, which produces his series Koala Man.

His roles of sociopathic genius Rick Sanchez and his nervous grandson Morty Smith are being recast with soundalikes.

In fact, the logline for the season seems to be a nod to the drama: “Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever!” it begins.

Incidentally, it wouldn’t be the first time replacing Roiland was referenced: The season 4 trailer to Solar Opposites explained away Roiland’s former character, Korvo, now sounding like Legion‘s Dan Stevens due to a “voice-fixing ray.” Sean Giambrone‘s Yumulack comments, “Nobody’s gonna notice.”

Having become a global phenomenon after its launch in 2013, Rick and Morty‘s seventh season will roll out in more than 134 countries in 38 languages, Adult Swim says.

“It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless,” the tease continues in part. “What’s up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

