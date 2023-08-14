AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Riley Green drops new track, “Mississippi Or Me”

todayAugust 14, 2023

Courtesy of Big Machine Label Group

Riley Green has released a brand new song, “Mississippi Or Me.”

The midtempo track was penned by Riley, Josh Thompson and Tyler Reeve.

“I ain’t gonna lie, when those headlights/ Pulled into my drive tonight/ It was a sight for sore eyes, last thing I thought I’d see/ And is somethin’ wrong? What brought you home?/ Was it tough out on your own?/ Or did you drive all the way down here just to see me?” Riley sings in the opening verse over fiddle lines, before questioning in the chorus, “Were you missin’ Mississippi or me?”

Prior to its release, Riley posted a clip of him playing the song on acoustic guitar on Instagram and shared that he’s “wanted to cut this song since the day I wrote it.”

Riley’s current single is the Luke Combs-assisted “Different ‘Round Here,” which is now in the top 30 on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

