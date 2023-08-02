AD
Rev Rock Report

Rob Halford guests on Doro’s cover of Judas Priest’s “Living After Midnight”

todayAugust 2, 2023

Nuclear Blast

Rob Halford guests on a new cover of Judas Priest‘s “Living After Midnight,” recorded by the Metal Queen herself, Germany’s Doro.

“Judas Priest and Rob Halford have always been one of my biggest inspirations and continue to be my heroes,” Doro says. “It was so great working with Rob. ‘Living After Midnight’ has always been one of my favorite songs and I’m so proud of our duet!”

You can listen to the collaboration now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

Doro recorded “Living After Midnight” for her upcoming album Conqueress — Forever Strong and Proud, due out October 27. Halford also guests on the record’s closing track, “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” presumably a cover of the Bonnie Tyler hit.

You can also hear Halford on Dolly Parton‘s new song “Bygones,” a track off her upcoming Rockstar album.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

