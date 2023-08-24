AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Roger Waters releases reimagined “Time” from ‘The Dark Side of the Moon Redux’

todayAugust 24, 2023

Background
share close
AD
SBG Records

Roger Waters is giving fans another taste of his upcoming reimagining of Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon, which he’s calling The Dark Side of the Moon Redux.

The rocker just released his new take on the album’s fourth track, “Time.” It is the second song he’s released from Redux following his new version of “Money.”

When he initially announced the album, Waters said he wanted to redo Dark Side to help celebrate the album’s 50th anniversary this year, noting it “deserves a reimagining.” He added, “I hope that we can gain more from it than we did back in 1973 when it first came out, ‘cause it’s been part of all of our lives for 50 years, and yet we are still not yet breathing in the air.”

The Dark Side of the Moon Redux, dropping October 6, is available for preorder now. It features reworkings of all the tracks on the original album. A double LP edition of the release will include a 13-minute bonus track, “Original Composition,” which was inspired by the rerecording.

Waters will celebrate the album’s release by performing his new take on Dark Side live at The London Palladium on October 8 and 9.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

search-for-maui’s-missing-grows-dire,-as-officials-and-families-scramble-for-answers
insert_link

National News

Search for Maui’s missing grows dire, as officials and families scramble for answers

(NEW YORK) -- The search for loved ones on Maui following the devastating wildfires has grown increasingly dire as the community grieves those lost in the blazes. Between 1,000 and 1,100 individuals remain unaccounted for following the Maui wildfire disaster, as of Aug. 22. It's a reduction from the roughly 2,500 others who had originally been reported as missing, as people have been reported safe, according to emergency response officials. […]

todayAugust 24, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%