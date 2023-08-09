Ronnie Wood, Neil Diamond & more pay tribute to Robbie Robertson

AD

Tributes to The Band’s guitarist and main songwriter Robbie Robertson have poured in following the news of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s passing Wednesday, August 9, at the age of 80.

Neil Diamond, whose 1976 album Beautiful Noise was produced by Robertson, shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, “The music world lost a great one with the passing of Robbie Robertson,” adding, “Keep making that Beautiful Noise in the sky, Robbie. I’ll miss you.”

Diamond appeared in The Band’s iconic documentary The Last Waltz, as did The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood, who shared, “Such sad news about Robbie Robertson – he was a lovely man, a great friend and will be dearly missed.”

And former President Bill Clinton remembered Robertson as “a brilliant songwriter, guitarist, and composer whose gifts changed music forever.” He added, “I’m grateful for all the good memories he gave me—going back to his time in the Hawks when I was a teenager—and for his kindness through the years. I’ll miss him.”

Among the other tributes:

Joni Mitchell – “Rest in peace Robbie Robertson, legendary lead guitarist of The Band, fellow Canadian, and cherished collaborator of Joni’s. May his legacy and musical harmony resonate for generations to come.”

E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt called Robertson “a good friend and a genius,” adding, “The Band’s music shocked the excess out of the Renaissance and were an essential part of the final back-to-the-roots trend of ‘60s. He was an underrated brilliant guitar player adding greatly to Bob Dylan’s best tour & best album.”

Stephen Stills – “Always kind and generous. Rest in peace, Robbie Robertson.”

Bryan Adams – “RIP Robbie Robertson. Thanks for the amazing music and the great hangs, especially photographing you in LA not so long ago. We’ll keep Anna Lee company for you…”

Rod Stewart – “So sad to hear of dear Robbie Robinson (sic) passing. I’ll be dedicating #brokenarrow to this legendary guitarist at my show in Vancouver on Friday.”

Jason Isbell – “My heart breaks for the family of @r0bbier0berts0n, and I think it’s safe to say that without his influence the music we love and the music we make would be very different from what it is.”

Kiefer Sutherland – “The loss of Robbie Robertson is heartbreaking. Canada has lost an icon, and music has lost a poet and a scholar.”

Kings of Leon’s Nathan Followiill – “RIP Robbie Robertson. The Band will forever be one of my biggest influences.”

Rob Reiner – “So sorry to hear about Robbie Robertson’s passing. His music felt timeless when he wrote it and remains timeless. Thoughts and love to his family.”