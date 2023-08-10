AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Business News

Royal Chicken Wraps join the menu at Burger King

todayAugust 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Burger King

(NEW YORK) — Chicken Caesar wraps are all over food TikTok and whether you’re on the social media video sharing app or not, a tasty chicken sandwich in portable, easy-to-eat wrap form is seemingly perfect for fast food.

Burger King has re-entered the epic chicken sandwich chat with a new contender — BK Royal Crispy Wraps.

The fast food chain, where the Whopper typically reigns supreme, is rolling out a new lineup of crispy chicken wraps in three flavors, classic, spicy and honey mustard, starting Aug. 14.

“At Burger King, we’re no strangers to innovation when it comes to chicken. We first introduced the BK Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich last August, and our guests have loved it so much that we’ve turned it into a snack-sized wrap version,” the company said in a statement.

The wraps are made with crispy white meat chicken, tomato, lettuce and one of three flavors in a soft tortilla for just $2.99 each.

The limited time menu item will be available at participating U.S. Burger King restaurants and prices and participation vary.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

carrie-underwood-to-drop-new-song,-“give-her-that”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Carrie Underwood to drop new song, “Give Her That”

ABC Carrie Underwood is set to release a new song titled "Give Her That" on Friday, August 11. The announcement arrived on Carrie's Instagram alongside a preview clip of the track. "And that's a fact/ She's probably perfect in every way/ I'll give her that," Carrie sings over a midtempo melody. "Give Her That" will be the latest preview of Carrie's Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition) album, which will arrive on September 22 and can […]

todayAugust 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%